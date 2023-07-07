Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after buying an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.27.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $342.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $351.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.