Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $717,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $2,762,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.64. 1,833,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413,335. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

