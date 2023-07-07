MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. MSA Safety makes up approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in MSA Safety by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MSA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.47. The company had a trading volume of 146,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,348. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.92.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,105.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

