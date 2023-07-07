MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

NYSE:MSM opened at $94.42 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.17.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

