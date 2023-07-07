Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.61 and last traded at $98.29. 170,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 229,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.27.

Several analysts have commented on NBR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $941.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $127.66.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

