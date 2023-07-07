Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NBRV stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV ) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

