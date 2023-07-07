Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
NBRV stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
