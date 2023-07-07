Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.