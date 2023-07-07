Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAXFree Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $20.85. Nayax shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 335 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAXFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Nayax had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

