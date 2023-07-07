Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $20.85. Nayax shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 335 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Nayax Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
About Nayax
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
