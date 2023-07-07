NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Acquires £9,700 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Free Report) insider Mike Maddison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £9,700 ($12,311.21).

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £300.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,203.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29. NCC Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 245 ($3.11). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

