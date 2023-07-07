NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00004397 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $48.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 929,369,483 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 929,369,483 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.32561664 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $59,016,667.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.