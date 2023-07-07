NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.57

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of NEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

