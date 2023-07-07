New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.06

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.03. New Gold shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 276,782 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $725.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.47.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

