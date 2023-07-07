New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.06

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.03. New Gold shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 276,782 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
New Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $725.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.47.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
