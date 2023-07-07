Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. 870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
Newtek Business Services Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.
Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
