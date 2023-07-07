NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.