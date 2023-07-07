Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in NIO by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 21,685,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,896,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.97. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $23.28.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

