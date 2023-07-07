North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.72.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$24.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$26.63.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.16. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of C$242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.5853909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

