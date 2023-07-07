Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Down 2%

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61). 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.71 and a beta of 0.55.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

