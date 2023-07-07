Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Guggenheim

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

NWN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

