NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,262 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NG stock remained flat at $3.93 during midday trading on Friday. 405,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a quick ratio of 57.88. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

