NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 2,142 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.92. The stock had a trading volume of 291,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

