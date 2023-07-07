NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 1,448 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 85,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 58.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.