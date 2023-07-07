NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 6,679 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $72.19. 1,091,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,764. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

