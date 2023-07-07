NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.84. The stock had a trading volume of 615,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $419.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

