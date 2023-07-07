NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $286.57. 57,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,755. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.28 and a 200 day moving average of $290.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

