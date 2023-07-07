NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.11. 143,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.