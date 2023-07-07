NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,019 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $218.85. 44,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,134. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day moving average is $210.97. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

