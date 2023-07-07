NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. 625,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

