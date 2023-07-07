NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 149 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:PLD traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $121.43. 352,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average is $122.23.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
