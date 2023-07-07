Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Shares Up 1.9%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Nufarm Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.
About Nufarm
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nufarm
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
- Fortinet Positioned For Growth In AI-Based Cybersecurity Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.