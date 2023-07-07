Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. 540,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 759% from the average session volume of 62,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

