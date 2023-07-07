NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,241 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day moving average of $177.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.