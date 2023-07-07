Nxt (NXT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $512.90 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is talk.jelurida.com. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform that was launched in November 2013 and is the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Written from scratch in Java, it has influenced many other projects and has proven to be one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry. Nxt has a user-friendly and decentralized asset exchange, and its simple but flexible architecture makes it easy for blockchain adoption. It has been live for over 6 years with no downtime, major bugs, or successful exploits and has a reputation as one of the most secure platforms in the industry.”

Buying and Selling Nxt

