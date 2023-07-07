Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. 305,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,216. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

