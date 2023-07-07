Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,711 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.0% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,031 shares of company stock valued at $20,306,102. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

