Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidus Investment worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,535. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $495.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 101.86%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

