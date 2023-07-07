Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.47 billion, a PE ratio of 553.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day moving average of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

