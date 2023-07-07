Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.92. 227,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.