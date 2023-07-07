Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 55 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $531.80. 263,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

