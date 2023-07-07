Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 585 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $97.73. The stock had a trading volume of 210,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

