Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.36. 39,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 270,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Oblong Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.90. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 133.61% and a negative net margin of 373.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Oblong, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oblong

About Oblong

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong, Inc. ( NYSE:OBLG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,839,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,000. Oblong comprises approximately 7.3% of Foundry Group Next LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundry Group Next LLC owned 380.56% of Oblong as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.