Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.36. 39,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 270,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Oblong Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.
Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.90. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 133.61% and a negative net margin of 373.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Oblong, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oblong
About Oblong
Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oblong
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.