Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 212.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,702,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

