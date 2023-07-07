Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.59. 374,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 903,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.84.

Oceaneering International last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 46,486 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 489,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

