ONUS (ONUS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40.43 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, ONUS has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003606 BTC on exchanges. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $40.43 million and $3.07 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 1.09189129 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

