Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.15. 373,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 519,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.72%.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opera

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.