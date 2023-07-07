OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Director Acquires $22,110.00 in Stock

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) Director Moishe Gubin purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $22,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 697,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,631.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Moishe Gubin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OptimumBank alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Moishe Gubin purchased 1,514 shares of OptimumBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $4,542.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Moishe Gubin purchased 104 shares of OptimumBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $341.12.

OptimumBank Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ OPHC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.90. 5,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Company Profile

(Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.