Orca Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,241 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. CVS Health makes up about 1.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 16.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 43,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

