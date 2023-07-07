Orchid (OXT) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Orchid has a market cap of $49.50 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05252844 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,750,631.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

