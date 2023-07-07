O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $944.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $647.54 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $928.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $868.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

