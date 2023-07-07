Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

OESX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 16,815 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.