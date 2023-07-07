Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.01. The stock had a trading volume of 485,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,464. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

